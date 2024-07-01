Retired CB Antonio Cromartie Joining Jets Coaching Staff

Retired CB Antonio Cromartie announced on social media that he is joining the Jets coaching staff for training camp.

Cromartie will temporarily join the staff as part of the NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship, which aims to help minority coaches gain exposure at the NFL level.

Cromartie, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2006. He spent four years in San Diego before he was traded to the Jets. After one year in Arizona, Cromartie later returned to the Jets for the 2015 season.

Cromartie was in the second year of his four-year, $32 million contract that included $7 million guaranteed when he was released in 2016. The Colts later signed him to a one-year, $3 million contract before releasing him during the 2016 season.

For his career, Cromartie recorded 378 tackles, 31 interceptions, 120 pass defenses, two forced fumbles, five recoveries, and five defensive touchdowns over the course of 11 seasons and 162 games played. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2007.