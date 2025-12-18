Retired LB Myles Jack Facing Felony Charges Following Arrest

Suryatapa Chakraborty of The Dallas Morning News reports retired LB Myles Jack is facing felony charges following his arrest in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday morning.

Chakraborty adds Jack was arrested during an encounter with Frisco police during a welfare check. Frisco police said officers responded to a welfare concern at a home at 5:40 a.m. and heard gunshots as they arrived at the scene.

The officers saw someone breaking into a second-story window at the residence before a man, later identified as Jack, climbed out and fell. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital to treat “non-life-threatening injuries sustained from his fall from the second story window.”

Jack is facing charges of deadly conduct – discharge of a firearm, which is a third-degree felony, and discharge of firearm, which is a Class A misdemeanor. Per Chakraborty, the online jail records did not indicate on Wednesday whether Jack was still in custody, or if he posted bond.

Jack, 30, wound up being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of UCLA after they traded up to acquire him. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.3 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $57 million extension with $33 million guaranteed.

Jack had two years remaining on that deal with base salaries of $10.5 million and $11.25 million when the Jaguars released him in 2022. He quickly caught on with the Steelers on a two-year, $16 million deal. Pittsburgh opted to release Jack back in March after one season and he later signed on with the Eagles.

Philadelphia released Jack and he signed on with the Steelers’ practice squad in November 2024.

In his NFL career, Jack appeared in 106 games over eight seasons with the Jaguars and Steelers with 96 starts. He recorded 634 total tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 18 passes defended, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.