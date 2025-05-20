Revised Playoff Seeding Proposal Unlikely To Pass

The Detroit Lions submitted a proposal this offseason to change the way playoff seeding works, which would allow Wild Card teams to be seeded higher than Division Champions if the Wild Card team has a better regular season record.

According to Mark Maske of the Washington Post, it’s currently a “long shot” for the NFL to ratify Detroit’s proposal when they vote on Wednesday.

Mask cites a league source who doubts the proposal passes: “I doubt it on that. Not this year.”

Under the current setup, the top four seeds go to the four division winners, which makes it possible for a team with a better record to be on the road in the playoffs. This happens on a fairly regular basis, but last season was particularly lopsided.

The Chargers, Vikings, and Commanders are the teams that fell on the wrong side of that quirk this year.

Back in January, Jonathan Jones noted a fix would be to give the top four seeds to the teams with the best records, which would still preserve the automatic playoff berth for winning the division.

However, Jones points out that the league’s owners have not shown a lot of appetite for this rule change in the past. Ultimately any rule change must be passed by a majority of the owners to go through.