Richie Incognito Signs One-Day Contract To Retire With Raiders

Veteran G Richie Incognito announces on Friday that he is retiring from the NFL as a member of the Raiders.

“I came back. I set my mission. I accomplished my goal.”@68INCOGNITO is retiring as a Raider » https://t.co/n597ul1hPj pic.twitter.com/NkDvYpvGkL — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 15, 2022

Incognito, 39, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2005. He played three years for the Rams and one year for the Bills before signing on with the Dolphins in 2010.

After four years in Miami, Incognito was released and out of football for a year before securing another shot with the Bills in 2015.

The Bills released him from the retired list in 2018 and he later signed a one-year contract with the Raiders. He was set to become a free agent before signing a two-year, $14 million contract extension with Las Vegas in December of 2019.

The Raiders released Incognito before re-signing him to a one-year deal worth $2.62 million back in March of 2021. He finished his contract to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Incognito appeared and started two games at left guard for the Raiders.