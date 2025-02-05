Ron Rivera Expected To Take ‘GM-Like’ Role At Cal

According to Jonathan Jones, former Panthers and Commanders HC Ron Rivera is expected to take a “general manager-like” role at the University of California, his alma mater.

It could be a major move for Cal as they’ve had four bowl appearances in HC Justin Wilcox’s eight years as head coach.

Rivera drew interest from NFL jobs this offseason, interviewing for the Jets, Bears and Raiders’ head coaching jobs, and made it known he’s looking to return to a coaching role. He also interviewed for a spot on the Jaguars’ coaching staff.

Rivera, 63, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 1984. He played several seasons in Chicago before taking his first coaching job with the Bears in 1997. He worked for the Eagles and Chargers before the Panthers hired him as their head coach in 2011.

He spent nine years as the Panthers head coach and led them to a record of 76-63-1, which includes four playoff appearances and a trip to the Super Bowl following the 2015 season. He was named the AP coach of the year twice before Carolina moved on after the 2019 season.

Washington moved quickly to hire Rivera as their head coach. He had a 26-40-1 record through four seasons.

For his career, Rivera has a record of 102-103-2 (.498 winning percentage) over 13 seasons with five playoff appearances (3-5 record).