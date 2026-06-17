Running List Of UFL Players Working Out For NFL Teams

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

Bears

  • The Bears worked out former Patriots and Ravens CB Shaun Wade, who was playing with the Dallas Renegades. (Larsen)
  • The Bears worked out Renegades WR Kaden Davis last week. (Larsen)

Broncos

  • The Broncos worked out Houston Gamblers RB Marcus Yarns, as did the Texans. (Wilson)
  • The Broncos worked out Dallas Renegades RB Dae Dae Hunter. (Larsen)
  • Denver also worked out Orlando Storm WR Cam Camper. (Larsen)

Browns

  • Columbus Aviators DE Ron Stone Jr. tried out for the Browns. (Larsen)

Cardinals

  • Columbus Aviators P Brad Robbins tried out for the Cardinals. (Larsen)

Cowboys

  • Houston Gamblers CB Ameer Speed worked out for the Cowboys. He has previously played for the Colts, Patriots, and Texans. (Wilson)
  • Former Jets WR Denzel Mims also worked out for the Cowboys. He has been playing for the Dallas Renegades of the UFL. (Larsen)
  • Columbus Aviators OL Chris Glaser tried out for the Cowboys and was signed to a deal. (Larsen)
  • D.C. Defenders LB Curtis Jacobs worked out for the Cowboys. (Larsen)

Falcons

  • The Falcons worked out Houston Gamblers DE Rashard Lawrence. (Wilson)
  • Former Patriots and Titans TE Thomas Odukoya tried out for Atlanta at their mandatory minicamp. (Wilson)
  • Orlando Storm DE Keshawn Banks tried out for the Falcons. (Larsen)
  • The Falcons also tried out Orlando Storm WR Cam Camper. (Larsen)
  • Columbus Aviators WR Juice Wells tried out for the Falcons. (Larsen)

Jets

  • Former Patriots and Ravens CB Shaun Wade tried out for the Jets after a strong season with the Dallas Renegades of the UFL. (Larsen)
  • New York also tried out Orlando Storm WR Cam Camper. (Larsen)

Patriots

  • The Patriots have worked out Houston Gamblers OT Gottlieb Ayedze. (Wilson)

Saints

  • The Saints have worked out Houston Gamblers QB Hunter Dekkers. (Wilson)
  • New Orleans also worked out Dallas Renegades WR Jalen Cropper. (Larsen)
  • Louisville Kings K Tanner Brown worked out for the Saints. (Mike Triplett)

Texans

  • The Texans have worked out Houston Gamblers LB Eugene Asante. (Wilson)
  • Houston also worked out Gamblers RB Marcus Yarns. (Wilson)

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply