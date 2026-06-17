Running List Of UFL Players Working Out For NFL Teams

Bears
- The Bears worked out former Patriots and Ravens CB Shaun Wade, who was playing with the Dallas Renegades. (Larsen)
- The Bears worked out Renegades WR Kaden Davis last week. (Larsen)
Broncos
- The Broncos worked out Houston Gamblers RB Marcus Yarns, as did the Texans. (Wilson)
- The Broncos worked out Dallas Renegades RB Dae Dae Hunter. (Larsen)
- Denver also worked out Orlando Storm WR Cam Camper. (Larsen)
Browns
- Columbus Aviators DE Ron Stone Jr. tried out for the Browns. (Larsen)
Cardinals
- Columbus Aviators P Brad Robbins tried out for the Cardinals. (Larsen)
Cowboys
- Houston Gamblers CB Ameer Speed worked out for the Cowboys. He has previously played for the Colts, Patriots, and Texans. (Wilson)
- Former Jets WR Denzel Mims also worked out for the Cowboys. He has been playing for the Dallas Renegades of the UFL. (Larsen)
- Columbus Aviators OL Chris Glaser tried out for the Cowboys and was signed to a deal. (Larsen)
- D.C. Defenders LB Curtis Jacobs worked out for the Cowboys. (Larsen)
Falcons
- The Falcons worked out Houston Gamblers DE Rashard Lawrence. (Wilson)
- Former Patriots and Titans TE Thomas Odukoya tried out for Atlanta at their mandatory minicamp. (Wilson)
- Orlando Storm DE Keshawn Banks tried out for the Falcons. (Larsen)
- The Falcons also tried out Orlando Storm WR Cam Camper. (Larsen)
- Columbus Aviators WR Juice Wells tried out for the Falcons. (Larsen)
Jets
- Former Patriots and Ravens CB Shaun Wade tried out for the Jets after a strong season with the Dallas Renegades of the UFL. (Larsen)
- New York also tried out Orlando Storm WR Cam Camper. (Larsen)
Patriots
- The Patriots have worked out Houston Gamblers OT Gottlieb Ayedze. (Wilson)
Saints
- The Saints have worked out Houston Gamblers QB Hunter Dekkers. (Wilson)
- New Orleans also worked out Dallas Renegades WR Jalen Cropper. (Larsen)
- Louisville Kings K Tanner Brown worked out for the Saints. (Mike Triplett)
Texans
- The Texans have worked out Houston Gamblers LB Eugene Asante. (Wilson)
- Houston also worked out Gamblers RB Marcus Yarns. (Wilson)
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