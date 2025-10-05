Russell Wilson Could Be Traded Before Deadline, Possibly For Day 3 Pick

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Giants have not actively shopped veteran QB Russell Wilson in trade talks around the league since he was benched last week.

Even so, sources have told Jones that Wilson could still be dealt in the coming weeks.

One big factor to a potential Wilson trade is the fact that the acquiring team would owe Wilson only the prorated portion of his $2 million base salary. Sources have told Jones that they believe a Day 3 draft pick would be enough to acquire Wilson from the Giants.

Jones adds that the Giants are less likely to trade third string QB Jameis Winston after signing him to a two-year contract during the offseason.

Since being benched for first-round QB Jaxson Dart, Wilson has shown no inclination that he plans to ask for a trade or release. There have been reports that the Giants are willing to keep Wilson in the room as well.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

After playing out that contract, Wilson signed with the Giants for the 2025 season on another one-year pact.

In 2025, Wilson has appeared in three games for the Giants and completed 59.1 percent of his pass attempts for 778 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions, adding 16 carries for 94 yards.

We’ll have more on Wilson and the Giants’ quarterback situation as the news is available.