Russell Wilson Had Injection To Relieve Discomfort In Throwing Shoulder

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Broncos QB Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday for an injection that he hopes will relieve discomfort near his throwing shoulder.

Pelissero explains that this is a similar injury to the one that sidelined Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in camp last year.

According to Pelissero, Wilson has been dealing with a strained latissimus dorsi, which is more commonly seen in baseball players. The typical treatment is not usually an injection, but Wilson wants to try to play through the injury and start Week 6’s game against the Chargers.

Wilson has really struggled since joining the Broncos. While it’s not all on him, he has looked off for the most part.

Wilson, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos this offseason in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.