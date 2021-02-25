Russell Wilson Has Not Demanded Trade, But Would Only Consider Four Teams

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson‘s agent tells Adam Schefter that the quarterback has not requested a trade and wants to remain in Seattle.

However, he adds that if a trade were considered, the only four teams Wilson would consider are the Cowboys, Saints, Raiders and Bears.

Notably missing are the Dolphins, who were linked to Wilson earlier this offseason. Armando Salguero reports Wilson is not interested in a trade to the Dolphins “at this time.”

Wilson has a no-trade clause in his contract, so he has a lot of say in any eventual trade.

The latest reporting indicates there is a growing rift between Seattle and Wilson. The two sides would obviously like to work something out, but if they can’t, then these are the teams to watch in any potential movement involving Wilson.

A third of the NFL has reportedly reached out to the Seahawks to gauge what it would cost to trade for Wilson, with three first-round picks generally seen as the starting point.

There are obvious issues with a potential Wilson trade including the fact that Seattle would incur a cap hit of around $39 million this year, which would be by far the largest cap hit a team has ever taken in NFL history.

Still, there’s a lot of smoke around a possible Wilson trade that’s becoming impossible to ignore.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.