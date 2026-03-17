Russell Wilson Parted Ways With Longtime Agent, Hired David Mulugheta

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, veteran QB Russell Wilson parted ways with his longtime agent Mark Rodgers, and hired David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

Florio also mentioned there was some speculation that the Chiefs could target Wilson to fill in for QB Patrick Mahomes as he recovers from a knee injury before they traded for QB Justin Fields. He feels Wilson’s change in agency at this point in his career could suggest an acknowledgement that he is no longer a definite starting option.

Wilson, 37, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

After playing out that contract, Wilson signed with the Giants for the 2025 season on another one-year pact.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in six games for the Giants with three starts and completed 58 percent of his pass attempts for 831 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 18 carries for 106 yards.