Russell Wilson Recruiting Bobby Wagner To Broncos

According to Jeremy Fowler, new Broncos QB Russell Wilson is recruiting former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner to come join him in Denver.

Wagner was drafted the same day as Wilson in 2012 and released the same day Wilson was traded out of Seattle. Denver does have a number of pending free agents at linebacker and could use Wagner.

The veteran does have a prodigious market, however, and a fit with Denver would likely come down to cost to some degree.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic also reported the Rams would absolutely be interested in Wagner, but would only be able to offer him a contract around $4 million or $5 million.

Wagner, 31, is a former second-round pick by the Seahawks out of Utah State in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $43 million deal and set to earn a base salary of $10.5 million in 2019 when he agreed to a new three-year, $54 million deal.

Wagner was entering the final year of that deal in 2022 and scheduled to make a base salary of $16.35 million when the Seahawks released him.

In 2021, Wagner appeared in 16 games for the Seahawks and recorded 170 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 14 linebacker out of 84 qualifying players.

We have him listed in our Top 100 – 2022 NFL Free Agents list.