Russell Wilson Scheduled To Have Pins Removed From Finger Early This Week

According to Ian Rapoport, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is scheduled to have the pins removed from his injured middle finger early this coming week.

That will allow Wilson to progress to the next stage in his recovery, which is strengthening his digit and beginning to throw again.

Wilson’s targeted return has been Week 10 against the Packers and Rapoport says so far the quarterback remains on track to hit that goal.

The Seahawks play the Jaguars in Week 8 and have a bye in Week 9.

The initial timeline was around six to eight weeks, as Wilson had both a ruptured tendon and fracture-dislocation in his middle finger that required treatment.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in five games for the Seahawks and completed 72 percent of his passes for 1,196 yards, 10 touchdowns and an interception. He has also rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown.

