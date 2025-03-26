Russell Wilson Wanted To Stay With Steelers Before Signing With Giants

The Giants landed Russell Wilson last night on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million. According to Gerry Dulac, Wilson wanted to stay with the Steelers “right up till the end” before agreeing to a contract with New York.

While New York landed Wilson and Jameis Winston to lead their quarterbacks room, it’s become clear that Pittsburgh wanted to go in a different direction after its one-year project with Wilson.

Earlier this week, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported that it’s a “safe bet” that free agent QB Aaron Rodgers will eventually sign with the Steelers.

Rodgers visited with the Steelers last week shortly after news surfaced that the Vikings won’t be signing him to a contract.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on the Steelers’ quarterback search as the news becomes available.