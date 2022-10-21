Russell Wilson Will Be Game-Time Decision In Week 7

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett said that QB Russell Wilson will be a game-time decision for Week 7 due to his hamstring injury, per Mike Klis.

Wilson underwent an MRI this week to determine the severity of his injury, which was reported to be considered “fairly significant.”

Missing Sunday’s game would be yet another setback for what’s turning into a miserable season for Wilson and the Broncos. He’d already been dealing with a strained shoulder.

Wilson said after Week 6’s Monday night loss to the Chargers that he hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter and admitted it got him pretty good.

“I kinda scrambled and moved around on one, I had to throw it away. It got me pretty good in the fourth quarter,” he said via Grant Gordon. “Just tried to play through it and all that. … So that was a little unfortunate, but, ya know, trying to find a way to win a game.”

Wilson, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos this offseason in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

In 2022, Wilson has appeared in six games for the Broncos and completed 58.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s added 21 rushes for 96 yards and a touchdown.