Saints Activate DB KeiVarae Russell, Waive/Injured DB Bryce Thompson

The New Orleans Saints officially activated DB KeiVarae Russell from the COVID-19 list and waived DB Bryce Thompson with an injury designation, according to Aaron Wilson.

Thompson will revert to the Saints’ injured reserve list if he clears waivers on Friday.

Russell, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. The Chiefs eventually opted to waive Russell and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals.

From there, Russell had brief stints with the Chargers and Giants before the Packers signed him to their practice squad last year. He was eventually promoted to their active roster before being waived in May.

The Saints later signed Russell to a contract.

In 2020, Russell appeared in one game but did not record a statistic.