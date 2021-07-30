Saints Activate DB P.J. Williams & G Derrick Kelly From NFI List

The New Orleans Saints activated DB P.J. Williams and G Derrick Kelly from the non-football injury list.
Both players were placed on the NFI list earlier this week.
Williams, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,061,619 contract before returning to the Saints on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019.
Williams returned to the Saints last year on a one-year, $2 million contract before agreeing to another one-year deal this past March.
In 2020, Williams appeared in 15 games and recorded 39 tackles, one interception, two fumble recoveries, and two pass defenses.
