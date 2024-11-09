Saints Activate DB Will Harris & OL Shane Lemieux, Elevate Two

Per Nick Underhill, the Saints activated S Will Harris and OL Shane Lemieux from injured reserve for Week 10.

The team also elevated wide receivers Dante Pettis and Kevin Austin from the practice squad.

Harris, 28, was the No. 81 overall pick in the third round by the Lions out of Boston College in 2019. Detroit elected to trade up with the Vikings to draft him and exchanged the No. 88 and No. 204 picks for him.

He finished the final year of a four-year, $3,472,248 rookie contract including a $952,248 signing bonus, and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he re-signed with Detroit.

Harris signed with the Falcons back in May but was among their final roster cuts and caught on with the Saints before being placed on injured reserve by the team in October.

In 2024, Harris has appeared in five games for the Saints and recorded 16 total tackles, one interception, and three pass deflections.