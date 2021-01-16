Saints Announce Eight Roster Moves

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-
     

The New Orleans Saints announced eight roster moves on Saturday including activating WR Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve. 

Other roster moves include:

New Orleans recently designated Smith to return from the injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Smith, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3,277,024 contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus.

In 2020, Smith has appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 34 passes for 448 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments