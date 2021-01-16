Saints Announce Eight Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced eight roster moves on Saturday including activating WR Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve.

Other roster moves include:

New Orleans recently designated Smith to return from the injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Smith, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3,277,024 contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus.

In 2020, Smith has appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 34 passes for 448 yards receiving and four touchdowns.