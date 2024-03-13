Saints Agree To Reworked Deal With RT Ryan Ramczyk

According to Field Yates, the Saints have agreed to a reworked contract with RT Ryan Ramczyk that guarantees him $6.5 million in 2024.
Nick Underhill reports the new deal creates $14 million in cap space for the Saints and gives Ramczyk a chance to earn more than he was scheduled to before.
Ramczyk, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.891 million contract when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.
Ramcyzk was set to make $11.064 million for the 2021 season on the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $96 million extension with the team.
He made a $14 million base salary for the 2023 season. His cap number was previously set to be $27.025 million for the 2024 season before the rework.
In 2023, Ramczyk appeared in and started 12 games for the Saints at right tackle.
