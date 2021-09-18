Saints Announce Five Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Panthers.

The full list includes:

Saints placed LB Chase Hansen on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Saints signed DB Jordan Miller and LB Wynton McManis to their active roster.

and LB to their active roster. Saints elevated DE Jalyn Holmes and C Austin Reiter to their active roster.

Hansen, 28, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Utah back in 2019. He agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract but was placed on the non-football injury with a back injury.

Hansen missed the entire 2019 season and was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Since then, he’s been on and off of the Saints’ roster.

In 2020, Hansen appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded one tackle.

Reiter, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of Washington back in 2015. He spent just over a year in Washington before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and later signed to the Browns’ active roster.

Reiter returned to the Browns on an exclusive rights contract but was cut loose soon after. The Chiefs quickly claimed him off waivers and eventually signed him to a two-year, $5.5 million extension in 2018.

The Saints signed Reiter to their practice squad last week.

In 2020, Reiter appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs, making 12 starts for them at center.