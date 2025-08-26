Saints Announce Spencer Rattler As Week 1 Starting QB

Saints HC Kellen Moore announced that QB Spencer Rattler will be the starter for the team in Week 1 against the Cardinals, per Mike Triplett.

Rattler had been battling second-round QB Tyler Shough and it went all the way through the third preseason game, which was this past weekend.

He overcame a draft capital disadvantage, as he was a Day 3 pick last year while the Saints invested a notable pick in Shough this year because he was viewed as pro-ready.

Rattler, 24, started one year at Oklahoma and was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy entering his second year when he was benched for Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina and started his remaining two years.

The Saints drafted Rattler with the No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4,356,480 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $336,480.

In 2024, Rattler appeared in seven games for the Saints, making six starts and completing 130 of 228 passes (57 percent) for 1,317 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions.