Saints Announced Two Moves

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed OL Mark Evans and waived TE Mason Fairchild in a corresponding move, per Nick Underhill.

Evans, 24, was a four-time first-team all-conference selection at Arkansas Pine-Bluff. He signed on with the Saints after going undrafted in 2023.

New Orleans waived Evans coming out of the preseason and after bouncing off once, stuck for the rest of the season and re-signed on a futures deal for the 2024 season.

The Saints cut Evans last month before electing to bring him back.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.