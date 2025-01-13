Saints Back QB Derek Carr But Acknowledge New HC Will Have Major Say In His Future

Saints QB Derek Carr has spent the last two years with the team but has an uncertain future after another underwhelming season.

Despite another year where New Orleans came up short in a weak division, GM Mickey Loomis expressed his pleasure regarding Carr’s performance.

“I have a high level of confidence in Derek. He’s done some really good things here,” Loomis said, via Nick Underhill.

The Saints have an opening at HC after firing Dennis Allen midway through the 2024 season. Underhill adds that Loomis said the next coach will “play a big part” in figuring out where they go at the quarterback position.

Over the last two years, Carr has carried a cap hit of $1.5 and $1.21 million. In 2025, Carr’s cap hit is set to rise to $51 million and Loomis said “That’s yet to be determined” when asked if he would be okay going into the season with that number untouched, per ESPN’s Katherine Terrell.

Carr, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.