Saints & Browns Teams To Watch For Odell Beckham Jr?

According to Armando Salguero, there are multiple teams still recruiting WR Odell Beckham Jr. in an effort to get him to sign with them.

Salguero says new Saints WR Jarvis Landry, who played with Beckham in Cleveland and in college at LSU, reached out as soon as he signed to try and get Beckham to New Orleans.

He adds the Browns have also had internal discussions about bringing Beckham back. He’s still popular with players in the locker room and with QB Baker Mayfield, the source of the tension and rift between Beckham and the team last year, expected to be gone sooner rather than later, it could make sense.

The Rams also remain in the picture, per Salguero. They’ve been open publicly about their desire to re-sign Beckham after his strong finish with the team in 2021.

However, Beckham’s injury and his contract request remain the biggest obstacles for any team looking to sign him. Beckham tore his ACL during the Super Bowl in February, meaning he probably can’t return to the field until November at the earliest.

Salguero says the Rams have given Beckham’s camp their “thoughts” on what a deal could look like, although Salguero added it wouldn’t be fair to call those loose parameters serious negotiations.

Beckham tweeted earlier this offseason he wanted to stay in Los Angeles but money is the current issue.

They kno whwre I wanna be 😂😂 just can’t play for free ! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) May 11, 2022

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

