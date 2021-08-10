Saints CB Patrick Robinson Retiring

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints CB Patrick Robinson has informed the team he is retiring.

Robinson has been the leader to start at No. 2 cornerback for the Saints by most reports, so this is actually a fairly significant loss for New Orleans.

Robinson, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2010. He spent five years in New Orleans before signing a three-year, $14 million contract with the Colts that included $6 million guaranteed.

The Colts elected to come him loose and he eventually signed a one-year contract with the Eagles. After a solid year in Philadelphia, Robinson agreed to a four-year, $20 million deal with the Saints that included $10 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Robinson appeared in 12 games for the Saints and recorded 14 tackles, two interceptions and four passes defended.