Saints Claim DB Decamerion Richardson, Sign Two To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints claimed DB Decamerion Richardson off waivers from the Raiders and placed DB Lorenzo Styles on injured reserve.

The Saints also signed TE Stone Smartt and WR Cedric Tillman to their practice squad.

Richardson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2024. He agreed to a four-year, $4.8 million contract with Las Vegas. However, Richardson was waived coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 11 tackles and no interceptions.