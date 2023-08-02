Saints Claim G Chuck Filiaga, Place LB Andrew Dowell On IR

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Saints claimed G Chuck Filiaga off the waiver wire and placed LB Andrew Dowell on injured reserve.

Filiaga was waived yesterday by the Packers. Dowell hurt his knee in practice earlier this week and will be out for the rest of the year.

Dowell, 26, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived with an injury designation during camp, however, and later released from injured reserve.

He caught on with the Saints’ practice squad late in the season and signed a futures deal for 2020. He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before signing another futures deal in 2021.

Dowell made the roster each of the past two seasons. The Saints re-signed him to a contract this offseason.

In 2022, Dowell appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded four total tackles and two forced fumbles.