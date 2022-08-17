Saints Claim OT Derrick Kelly Off Waivers From Jets, Place DT Jaleel Johnson On IR

The New Orleans Saints officially claimed OT Derrick Kelly off of waivers from the Jets and placed DT Jaleel Johnson on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Kelly, 26, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State in 2019. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and signed to the practice squad, but was cut loose in October of last year.

The Giants signed him to their taxi squad after a week and bounced on and off their practice squad until being released back in January. He signed on with the Jets as a free agent back in May.

For his career, Kelly has appeared in seven games.