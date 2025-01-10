Saints Complete HC Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints have completed an interview with Lions DC Aaron Glenn for their head coach job on Friday.

The interview was virtual since Glenn’s season with Detroit has yet to end.

The following is an update on the Saints HC search:

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

Glenn is a very popular coaching candidate this offseason and should be able to land a job in the coming days/weeks.

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

Glenn began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.