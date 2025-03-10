Saints Could Target Reunion With WR Brandin Cooks

According to Albert Breer of SI, the Saints could be targeting a potential reunion with veteran WR Brandin Cooks.

Cooks, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.4 million contract when he was traded to the Patriots in 2017.

New England later picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season before trading him to the Rams for first- and sixth-round picks. From there, Cooks agreed to a five-year extension worth $81 million with Los Angeles, only to be traded to the Texans in 2020.

Cooks was set to make a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2022 season when he agreed to a two-year, $39.6 million extension with Houston. However, the Texans traded him to the Cowboys in 2023 for a mid-round pick.

He is testing the free agent market for the first time in his career.

In 2024, Cooks appeared in 10 games for the Cowboys and caught 26 passes for 259 yards receiving and three touchdowns.