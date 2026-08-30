Saints Cut 18 Players, Place Rookie WR Jordan Tyson On IR-DTR

The New Orleans Saints officially cut their roster down to 53 players on Sunday ahead of the deadline.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts:

Placed on Reserve/Injured

CB Dalys Beanum EDGE Mike Heidmann CB David Long Jr. RB Devin Neal T Barry Wesley

Placed on Reserve/Injured (Designated to Return)

LB Jaylan Ford WR Jordyn Tyson

Placed on Reserve/PUP

WR Mason Tipton

Placed on Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner

WR Brock Rechsteiner

Tyson, 21, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. He was a three-star prospect in the 2022 class and committed to play for Colorado before transferring to Arizona State following his freshman year. He was named the Big 12 newcomer of the year in 2024 and earned first-team all Big-12 honors in 2024 and 2025.

He signed a four-year, $32,491,822 rookie contract that includes a $20,090,416 signing bonus and a fifth-year option in 2030.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Tyson as the third-best receiver in the class with a first- to second-round grade.

Throughout his college career, Tyson appeared in 33 games and caught 158 passes for 2,282 yards and 22 touchdowns.