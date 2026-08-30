Saints Cut CB Isaac Yiadom

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have released CB Isaac Yiadom.

He had two years left on a three-year, $9 million deal he signed last year, but lost the competition for starting time this summer.

Yiadom, 30, was a former third-round pick by the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $761,516.

Yiadom was traded to the Giants at the start of the 2020 season for a 2021 seventh-round pick. From there, he was then traded again to the Packers for CB Josh Jackson.

The Texans signed him to a contract in March 2022 before moving on from him. He later caught on with the Saints in December and returned to New Orleans on a one-year contract in 2023.

Yiadom signed a one-year deal with the 49ers for the 2024 season. He then returned to the Saints in 2025 on a three-year deal worth around $9 million.

In 2025, Yiadom appeared in 14 games for the Saints, recording 26 total tackles and one tackle for loss.