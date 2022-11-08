Saints Cut Three Including RB Jake Funk & QB Brett Hundley

Field Yates reports that the Saints have waived G Wyatt Davis and released RB Jake Funk and QB Brett Hundley from their practice squad.

Hundley, 28, was originally drafted but the Packers in the fourth round of the 2015 draft. He spent three years in Green Bay before the team traded him to the Seahawks in August of 2018.

From there, Hundley signed a one-year, $1.9 million deal with the Cardinals in 2019, and re-signed with Arizona on a one-year, $1 million in 2020. Hundley agreed to a one-year, $990,00 deal with the Colts, but was on and off of their roster last year.

He signed on with the Ravens back in June but was cut loose during training camp. The Saints just signed him to their practice squad.

In his career, Hundley has appeared in 18 games, the last of which coming in 2019. He has a career 59.1 completion percentage with 1901 yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Funk, 24, was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 draft out of Maryland by the Rams. He signed a four-year, $3,588,228 contract that included a $108,228 signing bonus.

The Rams opted to waive Funk last month and he later signed on to the Saints’ practice squad.

In 2022, Funk has appeared five games for the Rams. He has not accrued any stats.