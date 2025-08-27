Saints Cut Two Including WR Cedrick Wilson

The New Orleans Saints released WR Cedrick Wilson and TE Jack Stoll on Wednesday.

The moves make space for the two players the team claimed off waivers earlier in the day.

Wilson, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.6 million contract with Dallas but spent his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Cowboys waived Wilson coming out of the preseason and later re-signed him to their practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster a few weeks later.

Dallas brought Wilson back on a restricted free-agent deal worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season. He was then testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $22.8 million deal with the Dolphins.

Wilson agreed to a pay cut and shortened deal and became a free agent after the 2023 season. He then signed a two-year deal with the Saints, but agreed to another pay cut entering the 2025 season.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Saints and caught 20 passes on 27 targets for 211 yards and a touchdown.