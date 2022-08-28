Saints Cutting Five Including RB Abram Smith

The New Orleans Saints have started the process of trimming their roster down, making four cuts so far on Sunday.

The full list includes:

OL Khalique Washington (per his agent Brett Tessler) DT Josh Black (Nick Underhill) CB Brian Allen (Luke Johnson) CB Quenton Meeks RB Abram Smith (Aaron Wilson)

Allen, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He lasted just over two years in Pittsburgh before he was waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Seahawks later signed him to their practice squad and he was on and off of the unit. Seattle opted to waive him in 2020 and he had brief stints with the Bills and 49ers this season before signing to the Bengals practice squad. The Browns signed him to their roster late in the season.

Cleveland re-signed Brown to a one-year deal for the 2021 season but ended up cutting him in August. He returned to the team late in the season on the practice squad for a short stint before being released again.

The Saints signed Allen earlier during camp.

For his career, Allen has appeared in 19 games and recorded four tackles.