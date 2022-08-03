Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Looking For New Deal

Nick Underhill reports Saints DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson is looking for a new deal as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Underhill adds Gardner-Johnson has been limiting his participation in practice, part of a new trend of players “holding in” as they seek new contracts.

Gardner-Johnson, 24, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019 out of Florida. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $2.54 million.

In 2021, Gardner-Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Saints and recorded 46 total tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and seven pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Gardner-Johnson as the news is available.