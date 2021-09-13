Saints DE Marcus Davenport Has Pec Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints DE Marcus Davenport suffered a pec injury in Sunday’s win against the Packers.

Davenport is still undergoing tests to see how severe the injury is and how much time he might miss.

Davenport, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million dollar rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million dollar signing bonus.

The Saints picked up his fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $9.553 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.

In 2021, Davenport has appeared in one game for the Saints and recorded three total tackles and one sack.