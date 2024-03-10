Saints Decline To Tender RFA WR Lynn Bowden

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Saints declined to tender RFA WR Lynn Bowden Jr an offer, which means he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Bowden, 26, was a two-year starter at Kentucky and earned first-team All-American honors as a senior. The Raiders selected him with the No. 80 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Bowden signed a four-year, $4,709,416 rookie contract with the Raiders that includes a $985,031 signing bonus before being traded to the Dolphins before the start of the season.

Miami eventually cut Bowden loose and he signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad. He joined the Saints last May.

In 2023, Bowden appeared in 15 games for the Saints and caught 11 passes for 83 yards and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 32 yards on five carries.

As a returner, Bowden totaled 53 punt return yards and 64 kick return yards on 10 total attempts.