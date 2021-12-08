Saints Designate DB CJ Gardner-Johnson To Return, Add Two To P-Squad

The New Orleans Saints have designated CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday and signed G James Carpenter and OT Jerald Hawkins to the practice squad, according to Nick Underhill.
Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:
- WR Kawaan Baker
- WR Easop Winston
- TE Ethan Wolf
- DB Dylan Mabin
- DB Jordan Miller
- DB Bryce Thompson
- G Forrest Lamp
- RB Josh Adams
- LB Chase Hansen
- RB Malcolm Perry
- DB KeiVarae Russell
- LB Sharif Finch
- WR Kevin White
- G James Carpenter
- OT Jerald Hawkins
Gardner-Johnson, 23, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.
In 2021, Gardner-Johnson has appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 26 tackles, one sack, an interception and four pass deflections.
