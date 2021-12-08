Saints Designate DB CJ Gardner-Johnson To Return, Add Two To P-Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New Orleans Saints have designated CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to return from injured reserve on Wednesday and signed G James Carpenter and OT Jerald Hawkins to the practice squad, according to Nick Underhill

Saints Helmet

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

  1. WR Kawaan Baker
  2. WR Easop Winston
  3. TE Ethan Wolf
  4. DB Dylan Mabin
  5. DB Jordan Miller
  6. DB Bryce Thompson
  7. G Forrest Lamp
  8. RB Josh Adams
  9. LB Chase Hansen
  10. RB Malcolm Perry
  11. DB KeiVarae Russell
  12. LB Sharif Finch
  13. WR Kevin White
  14. G James Carpenter
  15. OT Jerald Hawkins

Gardner-Johnson, 23, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.

In 2021, Gardner-Johnson has appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 26 tackles, one sack, an interception and four pass deflections.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply