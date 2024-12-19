Saints Designate WR Chris Olave To Return From IR

The New Orleans Saints have started the practice window for WR Chris Olave, interim HC Darren Rizzi confirmed to Mike Triplett.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Olave has been in the concussion protocol for the last five weeks or so. It was his second concussion of the season.

Olave, 24, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave is in the third year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that includes a $11,195,909. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Olave has appeared in eight games for the Saints and caught 31 passes for 387 yards receiving and one touchdown.