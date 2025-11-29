Saints Elevated WR Dante Pettis & K Charlie Smyth

The Saints announced on Saturday that they are elevating WR Dante Pettis and K Charlie Smyth ahead of Week 13.

Pettis, 30, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. After attempting to trade him, the 49ers opted to waive Pettis, and he was later claimed by the Giants.

He finished his four-year, $6,440,562 contract that included a $2,734,952 signing bonus and finished the season on the injured reserve after three games before testing the free agent market.

Pettis wound up being signed by the Bears ahead of the 2022 season and appeared in every game for Chicago. He re-signed to a one-year deal last offseason and was waived in September of 2023 after suffering an injury. Pettis re-signed with the Bears in March 2024.

Chicago released Pettis in September, and he landed with the Saints’ practice squad, where he spent the season back and forth from the active roster. He was signed to the active roster in December and has been on and off since.

In 2025, Pettis has appeared in two games for the Saints and caught one pass for 14 yards.