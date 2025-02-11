Saints Expected To Finalize Hire Of Kellen Moore As Soon As Today

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Saints are expected to finalize the hire of Eagles OC Kellen Moore as HC as early as Tuesday.

Rapoport adds Eagles QB coach Doug Nussmeier is a “strong candidate” to be the OC under Moore while former Chargers HC Brandon Staley is a name to watch for the DC role.

Moore, 36, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QB coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023. Moore joined the Eagles as an offensive coordinator when the Chargers hired HC Jim Harbaugh before the 2024 season.

In 2024, the Eagles ranked No. 7 in points per game, No. 8 in yards per game, No. 29 in passing yards and No. 2 in rushing yards.

We’ll have more on the Saints as the news is available.