Saints Expected To Get Trade Interest In Several Players Including WR Rashid Shaheed

At the end of a report about Saints RB Alvin Kamara telling the team he did not want to be traded, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentioned several other Saints players who either have drawn interest or are expected to draw interest ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

That list includes:

Rapoport says time will tell how receptive Saints GM Mickey Loomis is to trade interest, as he still wants to try and remain competitive even though New Orleans is clearly rebuilding. He adds Loomis is sensitive to the idea that the team is conducting a fire sale, believing it hurts morale.

However, Rapoport says the Saints are open to trading a player if the value is too much to turn down, as was the case last year when they traded away CB Marshon Lattimore before the deadline for a third-round pick.

The Saints are 1-5 to start the season and could use more picks for the future as they work their way out of years of being tight against the cap.

Shaheed is the player on this list who would likely draw the most interest, and he’s in the final year of his contract as well.

Shaheed, 27, went undrafted back in 2022 out of Weber State, where he was a four-time All-American as a kick returner.

He caught on with the Saints and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut on his first carry. He then scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first career reception.

Shaheed was tendered by the Saints as an exclusive rights-free agent before signing a new extension in lieu of a restricted free agent tender. He’s due $4.2 million in 2025 and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Shaheed has appeared in six games for the Saints and caught 26 passes on 36 targets for 316 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Saints ahead of the NFL trade deadline as the news is available.