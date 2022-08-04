Saints Expected To Sign LB Kiko Alonso

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are expected to sign LB Kiko Alonso to the roster.

Alonso hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in 2019 with New Orleans, but he is apparently healthy enough to resume playing.

He was one of a number of veteran linebackers to work out for the Saints today.

Alonso, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. The Bills traded to the Eagles in return for RB LeSean McCoy back in 2015.

From there, Alonso was traded to the Dolphins along with Byron Maxwell back in 2016 in return for a first-round pick. Miami later traded him to the Saints for OLB Vince Biegel at the start of the 2019 season.

Alonso agreed to a restructured contract in 2020 after tearing his ACL but was traded to the 49ers later in the season as a part of deal involving LB Kwon Alexander. San Francisco later released him.

In 2019, Alonso appeared in 13 games for the Saints and recorded 31 tackles, no sacks or interceptions and one pass defense.