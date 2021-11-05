Saints Expected To Start Trevor Siemian At QB In Week 9

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints are expected to start QB Trevor Siemian on Sunday against the Falcons.

The Saints are getting Taysom Hill back this week, but it appears as though Siemian looked good enough in relief of Jameis Winston last week to get the start.

Siemian, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. Denver traded him to the Vikings in 2018 for a fifth-round pick.

Siemian played out the final year of his four-year, $2.33 million contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Jets worth $2 million.

He was later brought in by the Titans in 2020 to compete for the backup quarterback job but was eventually waived and added to the team’s practice squad. The Saints later signed Siemian to their active roster following an injury to Drew Brees.

He signed with the Saints’ practice squad last year and re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason. He was later added to the Saints practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2021, Siemian appeared in one game and caught 55.2 percent of his passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.