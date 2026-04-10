Saints & Falcons Among Nine Top-30 Visits For Georgia State WR Ted Hurst

According to Ian Rapoport, Georgia State WR Ted Hurst is taking an official top-30 visit with the Falcons today and is scheduled to visit the Saints on Saturday.

Hurst has nine reported official visits thus far, while Rapoport reported last week that he is set to meet with at least 12 teams, so more teams will emerge soon.

Here’s Hurst’s current list of reported visits:

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

An intriguing prospect, Hurst ran a 4.42 at the Combine, standing 6’4 and weighing just under 205 pounds.

Hurst, 21, began his collegiate career at Valdosta State before transferring to Georgia State in 2024. He was named First-Team All-Sun Belt in 2025 after being named Second-Team All-Sun Belt in 2024.

In two seasons at Georgia State, Hurst appeared in 24 games and caught 127 passes for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.