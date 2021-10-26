Saints Fear G Andrus Peat Has Torn Pec

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints believe G Andrus Peat may have torn his pec during Monday night’s win against the Seahawks.

They’re having an MRI to confirm but if that is the case, Peat would be out for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Peat, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.393 million contract and stood to make a base salary of $1.988 million for the 2018 season when the Saints picked up his fifth-year option for 2019.

After playing out his option and becoming an unrestricted free agent, Peat signed back with the Saints on a five-year, $57.5 million deal in 2020.

In 2021, Peat has started seven games for the Saints at left guard and was rated by Pro Football Focus as the No. 64 guard out of 74 qualifying players.