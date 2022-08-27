Saints First-Round OT Trevor Penning Has Torn Ligament In Foot, Out Indefinitely

Ian Rapoport reports that Saints first-round OT Trevor Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot, with an MRI revealing that he will require surgery.

Rapoport adds that this injury will keep Penning sidelined indefinitely, as what was earlier thought to be a turf toe injury has taken a turn for the worst.

You can expect that the team will place him on injured reserve in the coming days.

Penning, 22, was a three-year starter at Northern Iowa and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-MVFC honors in 2021, and was an honorable mention for All-MVFC in 2020. The Saints used the No. 19 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,143,317 rookie contract that includes a $7,466,049 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Penning appeared in 37 games and made 33 starts with 31 of them at left tackle, one at right tackle, and one start at right guard.

We will have more news on Penning as it becomes available.