Saints Had Second Meeting With Deshaun Watson Wednesday Night

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints’ brass has a second meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson Wednesday night. Underhill adds that Saints owner Gayle Benson was among those who met with Watson.

Watson had just got done meeting with the Saints, Panthers, Falcons and Browns and was reportedly torn about what he wants to do.

Aaron Wilson adds that the Saints are working hard to convince Watson to waive his no-trade clause for them and a decision is expected to come down to the Saints and Falcons.

However, a second meeting for the Saints is obviously a very positive sign for their chances of landing him in a trade.

Indications have been that the Saints could be the team to beat for Watson, so we’ll have to see how things play out from here.

The expectation has been that Watson will prioritize the best opportunity to win and the fact that he has a no-trade clause should help him land where he wants.

Even so, the Texans still want a trade package that consists of three first-round picks and other draft capital and players.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Watson as the news is available.