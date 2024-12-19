Saints HC Darren Rizzi Names QB Spencer Rattler As Starter For Week 16

According to Nick Underhill, Saints HC Darren Rizzi named QB Spencer Rattler as the starting QB for Week 16.

New Orleans QB Derek Carr remains out with a fractured hand while QB Jake Haener was benched at halftime in Week 15.

Rattler, 24, started one year at Oklahoma and was the preseason favorite to win the Heisman Trophy entering his second when he was benched for Caleb Williams. He transferred to South Carolina and started his remaining two years.

The Saints drafted Rattler with the No. 150 overall pick in the fifth round.

In 2024, Rattler has appeared four games for the Saints making three starts and completing 69 of 120 passes (57.5 percent) for 706 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.